MOSCOW, Russia – Russia on Sunday, March 22, sent the first of 9 military planes which are to take a total of 100 army virus experts and medics to Italy to help fight the coronavirus pandemic there.

The Russian defense ministry said the aid mission was agreed by President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

They spoke on the phone Saturday evening, the Kremlin said.

The military transport planes arrived overnight at an aerodrome outside Moscow and 8 medical teams were ready to fly out with mobile aerosol disinfecting units and medical equipment, the defense ministry said.

The first plane took off Sunday and was due to land at the Pratica di Mare military airport outside Rome, the ministry said. – Rappler.com