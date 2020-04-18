ROME, Italy – Nearly 17,000 health care workers have been infected with the new coronavirus in Italy, more than two-thirds of them women, the country's public health institute said Friday, April 17.

The figure accounts for 10% of Italy's officially registered infections.

The ISS public health institute did not report fatality figures, but a study released Thursday by the FNOMCeO medical association said COVID-19 has killed 125 doctors in Italy.

Media reports Friday said that at least 34 nurses have also died of the disease.

Italy's total COVID-19 death toll stands at 22,170, although doctors say the real figure could be double the official one in some of the worst-hit provinces.

Several Italian doctors have expressed fears that infected medics may have been unwittingly spreading the disease to their patients in the early weeks of the outbreak. – Rappler.com