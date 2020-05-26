MOSCOW, Russia – A military helicopter crashed Tuesday, May 26, at an airport in Russia's remote eastern Chukotka region, killing all 4 people on board, the governor said.

The helicopter of the Russian defense ministry went down in the main airport in Chukotka near Anadyr, which has mixed military and civilian use.

"There were 3 crew members and one technician on board. All 4 died," governor Roman Kopin wrote on his Instagram account.

Russian agencies reported that it was a Mi-8 helicopter which was doing a test flight after undergoing technical maintenance.

"The reason for the accident could be a technical fault with the helicopter," TASS news agency quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.

Military investigators were dispatched to the crash site, it said. – Rappler.com