Ivan Sergeiev is a city architect working on an ambitious urban renewal project for the decommissioned Kreenholm Factory in Narva, Estonia.

The vast Soviet factory once employed 12,000 workers and is located on an island along Europe’s largest border crossing with Russia.

As Ivan pushed to reinvent the space as a progressive cultural center, the older generation of Kreenholm workers resist attempts to modernize the factory and hold on to nostalgic memories of their lives during the Soviet Union. – Rappler.com

Directed by Maris Hellrand.

This article has been republished from Coda Story with permission.