PRAGUE, Czech Republic – Czechs will no longer have to wear face masks as of July 1, apart from in the capital, the health minister said Thursday, lifting a measure adopted to curb coronavirus infections.

Introduced on March 19, the order to cover the mouth and nose led Czechs to sew face masks at home amid a dire shortage in the EU member of 10.7 million people.

"The blanket duty to wear face masks will be abandoned on July 1, 2020... with the exception of regions with a worse epidemiological situation," Health Minister Adam Vojtech told reporters.

Masks will still be mandatory in shops and on public transport in Prague where city hall has been paralysed after a deputy mayor tested positive for COVID-19.

Masks will also be required in the northeastern Karvina district, where nearly 500 people with ties to the Darkov coal mine recently tested positive.

The Czech Republic has 10,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 333 died.

The cap on public events will increase from 500 to 1,000 participants as of June 22, Vojtech said.

A maximum of 5,000 fans seated in five separate sectors, each comprising 1,000 people, will be allowed at football matches and similar events.

Attendance limits for swimming pools or zoos have been dropped along with social distancing rules for museums, galleries and castles from June 22.

From July 1, night clubs can reopen and pubs and restaurants will be allowed to operate beyond 11 pm. – Rappler.com