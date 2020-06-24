This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci has been charged with 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the country's 1990s conflict, a Hague-based tribunal said Wednesday, June 24.

"The indictment alleges that Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli and the other charged suspects are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders," the Kosovo Specialist Chambers said in a statement, saying the charges were laid in April, and publicly unveiled on Wednesday.

More to follow. – Rappler.com