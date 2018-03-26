A rescue agency initially reported 12 people were killed and 25 injured. The latest person to have died succumbed to injuries while being treated, the Interior Ministry says.

Published 1:56 PM, March 26, 2018

QUITO, Ecuador – Thirteen people have died and 18 were injured when the bus they were traveling in careened off a road in a coastal region of western Ecuador, according to the latest official toll.

A rescue agency had initially reported that 12 people were killed and 25 injured.

The latest person to have died succumbed to injuries while being treated, the Interior Ministry said Sunday, March 25.

The accident occurred on Saturday around 2:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) on the Jipijapa highway, in the area known as "Las Americas" in Manabi province, according to a report from the Ecuadorian Traffic Commission.

Traffic accidents are among the leading causes of death in the Andean country.

Last week, a frontal collision between two buses in the neighboring province of Guayas left 11 dead and 54 wounded. – Rappler.com