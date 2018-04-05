The 6-5 ruling means that former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could be arrested within days

Published 11:34 AM, April 05, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

BRASÍLIA, Brazil – Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday, April 5, rejected former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's bid to delay a 12 year prison sentence for corruption, a ruling that could upend presidential elections in Latin America's biggest country.

The 6-5 ruling means that Lula – who was Brazil's most popular leader on record and is the frontrunner ahead of the October 7 polls – could be arrested within days. – Rappler.com