Attorney General Raquel Dodge says there is evidence that when appeals judge Rogerio Favreto acted professionally, he did so 'motivated by personal feelings and interests'

Published 10:32 AM, July 12, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Prosecutors in Brazil ordered an investigation Wednesday, July 11, of the appellate judge who caused a legal mess over the weekend, unsuccessfully ordering former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be freed.

Attorney General Raquel Dodge ordered an investigation into the actions of appeals judge Rogerio Favreto, who was the weekend duty magistrate.

Dodge said there was evidence that when he acted professionally, he did so "motivated by personal feelings and interests," according to a statement from the attorney general's office.

Lula, still the favorite ahead of the October presidential election, has been serving a sentence of 12 years and one month in prison for corruption and money laundering for more than 3 months. He insists he is innocent.

The appeals judge on Sunday, July 8, ordered Lula freed, in violation of procedures and regulations, Dodge said.

The judge was a Workers' Party member for almost two decades, and several times worked as a consultant for Lula's government. – Rappler.com