Published 8:57 AM, August 07, 2018

SAO PAULO, Brazil – Brazil closed its northern border Monday, August 6, to Venezuelans to slow mass migration, local highway police said.

The measure follows a federal judge's decision on Sunday, August 5, that puts a stop to the entry of more Venezuelans until a greater number of immigrants from the economically beset South American nation are transferred elsewhere in Brazil.

The border remains open to Brazilians and other nationalities, as well as to Venezuelans seeking to return to their home country, officials said. – Rappler.com