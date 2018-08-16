Ecuador's foreign ministry says 23 people were killed in the crash, instead of 24 as previously announced

Published 5:36 PM, August 16, 2018

QUITO, Ecuador – Colombia's government said Wednesday, August 15, that 19 of the victims of a deadly bus crush in Ecuador were its citizens, as Quito lowered the overall death toll from the accident.

Ecuador's foreign ministry said in a statement that 23 people were killed in the crash, instead of 24 as previously announced.

Twelve Colombians, 4 Venezuelans and two Ecuadorans who died in the accident have been identified, the statement said.

The bus, which had foreign license plates, overturned and crashed into 3 houses after a collision with an all-terrain vehicle near Quito.

Ecuador transport colonel Julio Barba said the driver "probably overused the brakes... which produced an overheating of the brake system leading to a loss of control of the vehicle."

Colombia's Transport Ministry had said on Tuesday, August 14, that the bus was not authorized to carry tourists.

One of the two drivers, who was injured in the crash, has been arrested.

Traffic accidents are among the leading causes of death in Ecuador. According to the watchdog group Justicia Vial, on average 7 people are killed and some 80 people injured each day in traffic accidents.

And 96% of those accidents are due to human error, according to the group's figures.

On Sunday, August 12, 12 people were killed and 30 injured when a bus carrying fans of Barcelona SC, Ecuador's most popular football club based in Guayaquil, ran off the highway and flipped. – Rappler.com