The earthquake hits at a depth of 609 kilometers on Peru's eastern frontier with Brazil

Published 6:58 PM, August 24, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck along Peru's border with Brazil on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It said the quake hit at a depth of 609 kilometers (380 miles), on Peru's eastern frontier with Brazil.

The earthquake hit shortly after 0900 GMT, about 140 kilometers west of the Peruvian town of Iberia, the USGS said. – Rappler.com