BRASÍLIA, Brazil – Brazil's top electoral court said it would make a decision Friday, August 31 on jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's eligibility to run in October's presidential elections, a source told AFP.

The left-wing icon is leading polls but has been incarcerated since April for accepting a bribe, and could be barred from standing for a potential third term in office under Brazil's clean slate law.

Lula's case was a last-minute addition to the Superior Electoral Court's extraordinary session, where 7 magistrates in Brasilia began hearing it at 5:00 pm (2000 GMT).

The court will also decide whether or not polls leader Lula can appear in television commercials that are due to begin circulating on Friday.

Whatever the court's decision, it will be open to appeal, magistrate Henrique Neves, a former electoral court member, told AFP.

He said either party would also be able to lodge an appeal with the Supreme Court over the constitutional nature of the electoral court's ruling.

But the electoral court will decide whether or not its decision is binding pending any appeal.

Lula, 72, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting a luxury seaside apartment as a bribe from a construction firm.

He vehemently denies the accusations and has dismissed the charges as a political plot aimed at preventing him from standing in the elections.

His Workers' Party (PT) has stubbornly kept up its attempts to force Lula's name onto the ballot box, registering him as a candidate two weeks ago.

Lula has also received backing from the UN Human Rights Committee, which ruled that he cannot be disqualified from the elections as his legal appeals are ongoing.

Adored by millions

He was found guilty in July 2017 and then lost a first appeal in January.

Nonetheless, UN committee member Olivier de Frouville told AFP that Lula should be allowed to "organize and campaign, even from jail." (READ: Brazil's Lula launches unlikely bid to retake presidency)

Brazil is technically obliged to abide by those findings, but the government in Brasilia described the committee's conclusions as "a recommendation" that is "not... legally binding."

Former trade union leader Lula is also involved in another 5 ongoing court cases.

But he is adored by millions of Brazilians due to the years of growth Brazil enjoyed under his leadership from 2003 to 2010 and he left office with a popularity rating of over 80 percent.

Despite the uncertainty over his ability to stand, Lula currently leads polls with more than double the share of his nearest challenger, the right-wing Jair Bolsonaro.

But the PT's plan B looks hopeless as former Sao Paulo governor Fernando Haddad, who will stand if Lula is barred, commands little popular support.

However, the political chaos has had wider repercussions in the country with the currency losing 20 percent of its value against the dollar since January.

Lula's social media followers remain upbeat, though. The PT launched an appeal for support on Twitter, after which a hashtag translating to "Lula on the ballot box" quickly began trending. –Rappler.com