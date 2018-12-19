Cuba scraps same-sex marriage law in new constitution – official
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
HAVANA, Cuba – Cuba will leave out of its new Constitution changes that would have paved the way for legal same-sex marriage, despite majority support in local assemblies, a government official said Tuesday, December 18.
The measure, which had majority support across the Communist-ruled island, would have changed the definition of parties in a marriage from man and wife to "between two people."
But "the draft Constitution will not define which parties enter into a marriage... So that is now out of constitutional reform discussions overall," Council of State secretary and drafting coordinator Homero Acosta was quoted as saying by state media. – Rappler.com