Published 9:22 AM, December 19, 2018

HAVANA, Cuba – Cuba will leave out of its new Constitution changes that would have paved the way for legal same-sex marriage, despite majority support in local assemblies, a government official said Tuesday, December 18.

The measure, which had majority support across the Communist-ruled island, would have changed the definition of parties in a marriage from man and wife to "between two people."

But "the draft Constitution will not define which parties enter into a marriage... So that is now out of constitutional reform discussions overall," Council of State secretary and drafting coordinator Homero Acosta was quoted as saying by state media. – Rappler.com