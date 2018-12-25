A chopper carrying Puebla state governor Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, Senator Rafael Moreno Valle, plummets to the ground on Christmas Eve, December 24

PUEBLO, Mexico – The governor of the Mexican state of Puebla and her husband, a senator and former governor, were killed on Monday, December 24, in a helicopter crash, the country's president said.

"My deepest condolences to the relatives of Senator Rafael Moreno Valle and his wife, governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

Local media also reported that the pilot and another person were killed in the accident.

According to the local constitution, the state legislature will have to appoint an interim governor and to call an extraordinary vote that must be held in 3 to 5 months.