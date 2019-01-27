Abancay City Mayor Evaristo Ramos says the avalanche broke through the walls of the hotel

LIMA, Peru – An avalanche of mud and rocks crashed into a hotel during a wedding celebration in southeastern Peru, killing at least 15 people, authorities said Sunday.

"The avalanche broke through the walls of the hotel, entering into it with force," the mayor of the city of Abancay, where the hotel is located, told RPP radio.

The mayor, Evaristo Ramos, said about 100 guests had been invited to the wedding party and "there are 15 dead and 34 injured." – Rappler