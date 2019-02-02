Appearing in full uniform ahead of rival rallies in Caracas, Venezuelan air force general Francisco Yanez says he is rejecting Maduro's 'irritating and dictatorial authority'

Published 9:58 PM, February 02, 2019

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuelan air force general Francisco Yanez recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's acting president, disavowing ruling socialist leader Nicolas Maduro in a video published on social media Saturday, February 2.

Appearing in full uniform ahead of rival rallies in Caracas, Yanez said he was rejecting Maduro's "irritating and dictatorial authority."

While Guaido has garnered much international backing for his claim to be acting president, the backbone of Maduro's support comes from Venezuela's military high command. – Rappler.com