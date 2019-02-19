A military commander confirms Venezuela orders the closure of its air and sea border with Curacao, as the island plans to host a US aid shipment for the crisis-hit country

Published 7:08 AM, February 20, 2019

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuela ordered the closure of its air and sea border with Curacao, a military commander said Tuesday, February 20, as the island planned to host a US aid shipment for the crisis-hit country.

Regional commander Vladimir Quintero replied "affirmative" when asked to confirm media reports that Venezuela had ordered the suspension of air and sea links with Curacao and the neighboring Netherlands Antilles islands of Aruba and Bonaire.

He made no further comment.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to have food and medicine delivered to his country from Saturday, in defiance of its President Nicolas Maduro.

Aid is being stored in Colombia near the Venezuelan border and Guaido aims also to bring in consignments via Brazil and Curacao.

Maduro says the aid plan is a smokescreen for a US invasion.

Guaido has declared himself president in a bid to oust Maduro and tackle country's economic crisis.

The Venezuelan military high command remains loyal to Maduro and has so far blocked the aid from coming in from Colombia.

Guaido and US President Donald Trump have called on the Venezuelan military to abandon Maduro.

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino warned Tuesday the armed forces were "deployed and on alert along the borders... to avoid any violations of territorial integrity." – Rappler.com