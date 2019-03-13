Sao Paulo's state military police department says 'several people were shot' when 'an individual' entered a school in Suzano and opened fire

Published 10:11 PM, March 13, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

SAO PAULO, Brazil – A shooting at a school near Sao Paulo on Wednesday, March 13, left several people dead, police sources said, with initial reports putting the death toll as high as 8.

Sao Paulo's state military police department told Agence France-Presse that "several people were shot" when "an individual" entered the institution in Suzano and opened fire.

Brazilian media said the death toll was at least 5 people, while TV Globo put that figure at 8, including two teenagers believed to be the shooters. – Rappler.com