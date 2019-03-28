The group congregates at the site of a hit-and-run accident that had killed a resident of their neighborhood when they in turn were hit by a truck

Published 1:52 PM, March 28, 2019

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – At least 30 indigenous Guatemalans were killed on Wednesday night, March 27, when they were struck on a highway by a semi-trailer truck in the town of Nahuala in the country's west, rescue workers said.

"Personnel from the Departmental Municipal Firefighters have counted at least 30 dead people at this point," spokesman Cecilio Chacaj told reporters.

The group had congregated at the site of a hit-and-run accident that had killed a resident of their neighborhood when they in turn were hit by the truck, Chacaj added.

Guatemala, a Central American country of some 16.5 million people, has a poor road safety record and traffic rules are frequently ignored. – Rappler.com