More than 60,000 people flee Nicaragua crisis – U.N.
GENEVA, Switzerland – More than 60,000 people have fled the crisis in Nicaragua over the past year, the UN said Tuesday, April 16, with neighboring Costa Rica bearing the brunt of the refugee flow.
The central American country has been gripped by a year of political unrest since months of street protests erupted last April against President Daniel Ortega's government, leaving more than 325 people dead.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said that an estimated 62,000 people had fled to neighboring countries – 55,000 of them to Costa Rica.
People "have resorted to irregular crossings to avoid detection, often walking for hours through difficult terrain, exposed to heat, humidity and the risk of malaria," UNHCR said in a statement.
Those seeking asylum in Costa Rica include "students, former public officials, opposition figures, journalists, doctors, human rights defenders and farmers," the agency added.
Government talks with the opposition aimed at easing the crisis broke up last week without agreement on political reform in the crisis-torn country.
Ortega's leftist government has said it remains committed to breaking the impasse through dialogue.
The United States and European Union have threatened Ortega with sanctions, while the opposition has demanded the release of all those detained during protests. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.