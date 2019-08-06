Officials say Clauvino da Silva, nicknamed Baixinho, put on the clothes of his daughter, who was visiting him at the time, and planned to leave her behind in his cell

August 06, 2019

DISGUISE. Handout picture released by Rio de Janeiro's State Secretariat of Prison Administration showing Brazilian inmate Clauvino da Silva wearing a wig and a mask after been captured while trying to escape the Gericino prison complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 03, 2019. AFP PHOTO/SEAP

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Prison authorities caught drug trafficker Clauvino da Silva, nicknamed "Baixinho" ("Shorty" in Portuguese) trying to escape Bangu 3 west of Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, August 3, the Rio de Janeiro State Prison authority said in a statement.

Da Silva attempted to leave the facility through the front door, dressed up as his teenage daughter. He wore a wig, a mask, glasses, and women's clothes, including a bra.

Da Silva put on the clothes of his daughter, who was visiting him at the time, and planned to leave her behind in his cell.

Prison agents became suspicious over the disguised figure and prevented the escape.

His daughter and 7 other visitors were talking to a police station on suspicion of helping a prisoner escape.

Da Silva was taken to a different prison for disciplinary measure.