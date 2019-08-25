The civil aviation authority launches an investigation to determine the cause of the plane crash

Published 8:24 AM, August 25, 2019

QUITO, Ecuador – A Cessna 182 airplane crashed in Ecuador's Amazon region, killing all 4 people aboard, authorities said Saturday, August 24.

The plane was carrying a pilot and 3 passengers, the civil aviation authority said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known but an investigation has been launched.

The plane went down Friday, August 23, near the borders of Morona Santiago and Zamora Chinchipe in the southeast.

Military personnel and other searchers recovered the bodies Saturday after an hours-long operation.