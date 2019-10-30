This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

SANTIAGO, Chile – President Sebastian Pinera Wednesday, October 30, pulled Chile out of hosting the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the COP25 climate change conference due to an ongoing political crisis.

Pinera said the decision was "deeply painful" but after more than 10 days of street protests, Chile has decided it was not in a position to host either the November 16-17 trade summit or the December 2-13 climate convention. – Rappler.com