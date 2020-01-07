WASHINGTON, USA – A strong earthquake hit off the south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, January 7, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow 6.5-magnitude quake struck 13.6 kilometers south of the city of Ponce, USGS said, revising down its initial reading of 6.6.

It was not expected to generate a tsunami, the Tsunami Warning Center said.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the island on Monday, toppling houses and causing power outages, but there were no reports of casualties. – Rappler.com