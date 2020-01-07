6.5-magnitude earthquake hits off Puerto Rico: USGS
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake also shook the island on Monday, toppling houses and causing power outages
Published 5:10 PM, January 07, 2020
Updated 5:14 PM, January 07, 2020
Javier places on his house next to a flag of Puerto Rico, a placard that read in spanish "Voy a ti Puerto Rico" (I come to you Puerto Rico), in Yabucoa, in the east of Puerto Rico, on September 28, 2017. - The US island territory, working without electricity, is struggling to dig out and clean up from its disastrous brush with hurricane Maria, blamed for at least 33 deaths across the Caribbean. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
WASHINGTON, USA – A strong earthquake hit off the south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, January 7, the US Geological Survey said.
The shallow 6.5-magnitude quake struck 13.6 kilometers south of the city of Ponce, USGS said, revising down its initial reading of 6.6.
It was not expected to generate a tsunami, the Tsunami Warning Center said.
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the island on Monday, toppling houses and causing power outages, but there were no reports of casualties. – Rappler.com