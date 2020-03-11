PANAMA CITY, Panama – Panama's health minister on Tuesday, March 11, confirmed 8 cases of the new coronavirus in the country, including one death, the first virus-linked death in Central America.

"Of the 8 patients we are reporting, one person is in intensive care, another unfortunately died," Minister Rosario Turner said during a press conference in Panama City.

According to the ministry, a 64-year-old man who was already suffering from diabetes complications associated with bacterial pneumonia died of the COVID-19 virus on Sunday, March 8.

The other 7 people who tested positive ranged in age from 29 to 59 and had each recently traveled abroad.

Panama is the second Central American country to record cases of the COVID-19 virus following Costa Rica, where 13 people tested positive, including 3 Americans.

The Panamanian government ordered public and private schools closed until April 7 in the affected areas.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, called on the population "to remain calm and follow prevention protocols."

A total of 117,339 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including 4,251 deaths, across 107 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally. – Rappler.com