LA PAZ, Bolivia – Bolivia's government on Saturday, March 21, announced a complete quarantine to come into effect from Sunday, March 22 in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"It's a tough but necessary decision for the good of everyone," said interim President Jeanine Anez, adding that "we must be at home for 24 hours a day." (READ: Cuba, Bolivia close borders, Brazil slashes growth expectations)

Bolivia has so far registered 19 cases, far fewer than neighboring countries such as Brazil, with more than 900, and Chile, with more than 500. – Rappler.com