SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Costa Rica legalized same-sex marriage on Tuesday, May 26, becoming the first Central American country to do so, as a court ruling came into force at midnight.

Planned celebrations did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a special program about LGBT rights was broadcast on public television and online as the first weddings were held.

"Costa Rica is celebrating today: marriage equality has become a reality in the country -- the first one in Central America," said the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) in a tweet.

"We rejoice with you: congratulations to all those who worked so hard to make it happen!" – Rappler.com