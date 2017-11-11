The town is its last 'urban bastion' against pro-regime forces

Published 12:53 AM, November 12, 2017

BEIRUT, Lebanon – The Islamic State group fully recaptured the Syrian border town of Albu Kamal on Saturday, November 11, a monitor said, after a tough fightback for its last urban bastion against pro-regime forces.

"IS fully recaptured Albu Kamal, and regime forces and allied militia are now between one to two kilometers from the city limits," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.