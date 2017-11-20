It is the latest stage in a crisis sparked by the referendum, which resulted in a resounding 'yes' vote for independence in the Kurdish area

Published 4:22 PM, November 20, 2017

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Iraq's supreme court on Monday, November 20, declared that September's referendum on independence in the autonomous Kurdish areas in the north of the country was unconstitutional.

A statement said the court "rendered a decision declaring unconstitutional the referendum held on September 25, 2017 in Iraqi Kurdistan... and cancelling all the consequences and results that resulted".

Monday's legal move was the latest stage in a crisis sparked by the referendum, which resulted in a resounding "yes" vote for independence in the Kurdish area. – Rappler.com