Russia's president Vladimir Putin met with his embattled Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, the Kremlin says

Published 2:31 PM, November 21, 2017

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia's president Vladimir Putin met with his embattled Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday, November 21.

"On the 20th of November talks took place between the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the president of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad, who was in Russia on a working visit," the statement said.

More details soon. – Rappler.com