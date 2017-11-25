But the UN adds that shipments of food and medicines to the rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida remains blocked

Published 7:50 PM, November 25, 2017

SANAA, Yemen – A UN plane carrying desperately needed vaccines landed in the rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday, November 25, after a 3-week Saudi-led aid blockade that had sparked warnings thousands could die.

Three other aircraft – two carrying UN aid workers and one carrying International Committee of the Red Cross staff – also landed at the airport, which was repaired earlier this week after a Saudi-led air strike knocked out its controls, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondent reported.

The UN humanitarian affairs office had said Friday that it had been given clearance by the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the rebels since 2015 to resume flights into Sanaa.

But it added that desperately needed shipments of food and medicines to the rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida remained blocked.

The UN children's fund UNICEF said Saturday's flight was carrying more than 15 tonnes, or 1.9 million doses, of vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus and other preventable diseases.

The World Health Organization confirmed earlier this week that diphtheria was spreading as children went unvaccinated and doctors in Hodeida reported three deaths.

More than 2,000 people have died of cholera in Yemen this year, adding to the 8,600 who have died in the conflict between the Saudi-backed government and the rebels since 2015. (READ: Rebel-held Yemen capital braces for 'famine' as blockade tightens)

The aid blockade, put in place after the rebels fired a missile which was intercepted over Riyadh airport, has tightened the stranglehold on Hodeida, the conduit for UN supervised deliveries of food and medicine to rebel-held territory.

The UN humanitarian office said that a ship loaded with wheat and another with equipment to treat Yemen's cholera epidemic are ready to head to Hodeida as soon as the Saudi-led coalition gives the go-ahead.

The coalition had said it would lift its blockade of the port from Thursday but it remains in place.

The United Nations has warned that unless the blockade is lifted, Yemen will face "the largest famine the world has seen for decades".

Seven million Yemenis are completely dependent on relief supplies for their survival, according to the UN. – Rappler.com