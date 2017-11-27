The Tel Aviv district court judge's injunction ordering the services to stop from Wednesday comes after a court challenge from a taxi drivers' union and a separate ride-hailing app

Published 9:21 PM, November 27, 2017

JERUSALEM – A court blocked Uber's ride-sharing services in Israel on Monday, November 27, in a victory for the country's traditional taxi operators, saying the US firm's private drivers lacked proper insurance.

The Tel Aviv district court judge's injunction ordering the services to stop from Wednesday came after a court challenge from a taxi drivers' union and a separate ride-hailing app.

"They operate private taxis in violation of the law," said Yehuda Bar On, head of the taxi drivers' union.

"They put passengers in danger because they don't have insurance. They take drivers who have not had training and official tests."

Uber did not immediately respond to the ruling.

The US firm has become a global phenomenon operating in more than 600 cities and dozens of countries, but it has faced a series of scandals and legal challenges.

Last week, Uber said hackers compromised personal data from some 57 million riders and drivers in a breach kept hidden for a year.

It has faced resistance from traditional taxi operators and regulators.

Israel's transportation ministry is also pursuing a court case against Uber, saying its ride-sharing services violate the law.

Uber Israel in recent weeks launched its daytime ride-sharing services in the Tel Aviv area.

It began its nighttime services in the same area in October 2016, though it operated with numerous restrictions, according to Israeli media. – Rappler.com