The UN Security Council will meet on Friday, December 8, in emergency session to discuss the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Published 7:55 AM, December 07, 2017

UNITED NATIONS – The UN Security Council will meet on Friday, December 8, in emergency session to discuss the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the council's leadership announced Wednesday, December 6.

The talks – requested by 8 nations – will begin at 10 am (1500 GMT), but there are other items on the agenda, so the Jerusalem issue may not come up until the late morning, said Japan, which holds the council's rotating presidency.

Bolivia, Britain, Egypt, France, Italy, Senegal, Sweden and Uruguay requested the talks. They have also asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to open the meeting with remarks.

After Trump's announcement, Guterres said Jerusalem's final status could only be resolved through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Guterres added that he had "consistently spoken out against any unilateral measures."

"There is no alternative to the two-state solution."

Bolivian Ambassador Sacha Sergio Llorenty Soliz called Trump's move "a reckless and a dangerous decision which goes against international law, the resolutions of the Security Council."

"It's a threat not just to the peace process, but also it's a threat to international peace and security," said the envoy. – Rappler.com