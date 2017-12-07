The deployments of Israel come amid uncertainty over the fallout from US President Donald Trump's speech recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Published 7:33 PM, December 07, 2017

JERUSALEM, Undefined – The Israeli military said on Thursday, December 7, it was deploying hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank after US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Upon the conclusion of the general staff's situation assessment, it was decided that a number of battalions will reinforce in the area of (the West Bank), as well as combat intelligence and territorial defence," the military said in a statement.

"In addition, more standby forces were defined, as part of the (military's) readiness to possible developments."

Large numbers of Israeli troops were preparing at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and the northern West Bank on Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported.

The deployments come amid uncertainty over the fallout from Trump's speech on Wednesday, December 6, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement which runs the Gaza Strip, called for a new intifada over the announcement, while protests were planned for the West Bank.

Palestinians also held a general strike on Thursday in protest of Trump's move, with schools and shops closed. – Rappler.com