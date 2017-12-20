The statement comes after US Envoy Nikki Haley warned countries that she would report back to President Donald Trump with the names of those who supported a draft resolution rejecting the US recognition

Published 11:54 PM, December 20, 2017

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki on Wednesday, December 20, accused the United States of "threatening" member countries of the UN General Assembly ahead of a vote on rejecting the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Malki said American officials were "committing another mistake when they have distributed this famous letter trying to threaten countries, (and) threaten their sovereign decision to choose how to vote."

He spoke at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul, shortly before he left for New York on the same plane as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

On Tuesday, December 19, Nikki Haley, Washington's UN envoy, warned countries that she would report back to President Donald Trump with the names of those who supported a draft resolution rejecting the US recognition.

The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency session on Thursday, December 21, to vote on the proposed measure, after the US vetoed a similar resolution for the Security Council.

"This is really a new definition of world order in politics and it seems that the American administration... are putting their stamp on a new political reality that many countries will reject," Malki said.

Turkey and Yemen requested the urgent meeting on behalf of the Arab group of countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two countries circulated a draft resolution on Tuesday that mirrors the vetoed measure, reaffirming that any decision on the status of Jerusalem has no legal effect and must be rescinded.

Malki said the UN session would show "how many countries will opt to vote with their conscience."

"They will vote for justice and they will vote in favour of that resolution that was presented by both Yemen and Turkey on behalf of the Arab group and OIC," he said. – Rappler.com