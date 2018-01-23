The general command of the Egyptian armed forces makes the allegations against General Sami Anan in a video posted on its official Facebook page

Published 9:11 PM, January 23, 2018

CAIRO, Egypt – Egypt's military on Tuesday, January 23, accused a former armed forces chief of staff who plans to stand in presidential elections in March of forgery and other crimes linked to his candidacy announcement.

The general command of the Egyptian armed forces made the allegations against General Sami Anan in a video posted on its official Facebook page.

It accused Anan of announcing his intention to run in the election "without getting the approval of the armed forces or following the required procedures to end his service in the military."

The video also said Anan's announcement on Saturday "constitutes direct incitement against the armed forces with the intent of causing a rift between it and the great Egyptian people."

Anan was accused of forging official documents to erroneously suggest that his service in the armed forces had ended.

Anan's announcement came just hours after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed he would seek a second term in the March 26-28 election, the third since the 2011 overthrow of strongman Hosni Mubarak. – Rappler.com