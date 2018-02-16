2 pilots killed in Turkey military training jet crash
ANKARA, Turkey – Two Turkish pilots died on Friday, February 16, when a military training plane crashed during an exercise in the western province of Izmir, the army said.
The military said officials lost contact with the SF-260D jet 23 minutes after it took off from the Cigli base on a training flight at 10:26 am (0726 GMT).
The plane's debris and the bodies of the pilots were found by search and rescue teams 3 kilometers (less than two miles) from the base.
Members of the accident investigation first response team have begun a search of the scene, the military added. – Rappler.com