Published 5:56 PM, February 16, 2018

ANKARA, Turkey – Two Turkish pilots died on Friday, February 16, when a military training plane crashed during an exercise in the western province of Izmir, the army said.

The military said officials lost contact with the SF-260D jet 23 minutes after it took off from the Cigli base on a training flight at 10:26 am (0726 GMT).

The plane's debris and the bodies of the pilots were found by search and rescue teams 3 kilometers (less than two miles) from the base.

Members of the accident investigation first response team have begun a search of the scene, the military added. – Rappler.com