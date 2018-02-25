(UPDATED) The women, ranging in age from 20 to 50, have a month to appeal

Published 9:08 PM, February 25, 2018

BAGHDAD, Iraq (UPDATED) – An Iraqi criminal court on Sunday, February 25, sentenced to death 15 Turkish women after finding them guilty of belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) group, a judicial official said.

Another Turkish woman accused of joining the jihadist group was given a life sentence, the official said, adding they had all acknowledged the charges against them.

Four of the women, all of whom were dressed in black, were accompanied by young children, he said.

Aged between 20 and 50, the women said they had entered Iraq illegally to join their husbands who were heading to fight for the self-proclaimed "caliphate" straddling vast areas of Iraq and Syria, the official added.

One of them told the judge she had taken part in fighting against Iraqi forces alongside the jihadists, he said.

Supreme Judicial Council spokesman Abdel Sattar Bayraqdar told Agence France-Presse the women had a month to appeal.

Last week, another group of foreign widows of ISIS fighters told a court hearing attended by an Agence France-Presse journalist that they had been fooled or threatened by their husbands to head to Iraq.

Iraq, which has detained at least 560 women, as well as 600 children, identified as jihadist or relatives of suspected ISIS fighters, is wasting no time in putting them on trial.

In January, a court sentenced a German woman to death on charges of providing logistical support to ISIS, and a Turkish woman was earlier this month also handed the death penalty.

Human Rights Watch denounced the rulings as "unfair."

Earlier this week, a Baghdad court sentenced a French woman, Melina Boughedir, to 7 months in jail for entering Iraq illegally but ordered her release on time already served.

Baghdad declared military victory over ISIS in December, after having expelled the jihadists from all urban centers they had held in northern and western Iraq since 2014.

Experts estimate that 20,000 people are being held in jail in Iraq for alleged membership of ISIS. There is no official figure.

Separately, authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan said in early February they had detained some 4,000 suspected ISIS members, including foreigners.

Iraq's anti-terrorism law empowers courts to convict people who are believed to have helped ISIS even if they are not accused of carrying out attacks.

It also allows for the death penalty to be issued against anyone – including non-combatants – found guilty of belonging to ISIS. – Rappler.com