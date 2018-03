Two million spoil their ballot papers, inserting the names of candidates who were not among the only two approved

Published 6:33 PM, March 29, 2018

CAIRO, Egypt – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been reelected for a second term with 92% of the vote, state media reported on Thursday, March 29, citing preliminary results.

Some 23 million of the 60 million registered voters turned out during the three days of polling that ended Wednesday, state-owned newspapers Al-Ahram and Akhbar el-Youm, and the official MENA news agency reported.

According to Al-Ahram, in addition to the 23 million who cast valid votes, two million spoiled their ballot papers, inserting the names of candidates who were not among the only two approved.

Sisi's sole challenger was the little-known Moussa Mostafa Moussa, himself a supporter of the president, who registered immediately before the close date for applications, saving the election from being a one-horse race.

Other, more heavy-weight would-be challengers were all sidelined, detained or pulled out.

Sisi, who ousted Egypt's first freely elected president – Islamist Mohamed Morsi – after mass street protests in 2013, won his first term in 2014 with 96.9% of the vote.

Turnout of 47% in that year's election was sharply higher than this year's 40% despite appeals from Sisi for voters to fulfil their patriotic duty. (READ: Policeman dead in pre-election bombing in Egypt's Alexandria)

Boycotters who cannot show good reason for not going to the polls could a face a fine of up to 500 Egyptian pounds (22 euros), the electoral commission has warned. – Rappler.com