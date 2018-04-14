Iran condemns the attacks, saying its a 'clear violation of international rules and laws'

Published 1:41 PM, April 14, 2018

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran warned of "regional consequences" on Saturday, April 14 following a wave of punitive strikes in Syria by the United States, Britain and France.

"The United States and its allies have no proof and, without even waiting for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to take a position, have carried out this military attack," said the foreign ministry in a statement.

They "are responsible for the regional consequences of this adventurist action," it said, condemning a "clear violation of international rules and laws."

Iran is the key backer alongside Russia of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing military advisors and "volunteer" ground forces. (READ: UN warns against letting Syria crisis 'spiral' out of control)

Tehran officials have said Western powers are using last week's alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held stronghold as an excuse to undermine the Syrian government's recent successes on the battlefield.

"This aggression is designed to compensate for the defeat of the terrorists" in Eastern Ghouta, an area recently recaptured by Syrian government forces, Iran's foreign ministry said.

In a sign of mounting regional tensions, 7 Iranians were killed in an air strike on a Syrian military base on Monday, April 9, which Iran said was carried out by Israel. – Rappler.com