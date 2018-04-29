The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights monitor confirms the firing of missiles, adding 'Iranian elements' are stationed at two of the targeted bases

Published 7:17 AM, April 30, 2018

DAMASCUS, Syria – Some "enemy missiles" targeted the Syrian regime's military positions in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo late Sunday, April 29, the official SANA news agency reported, without identifying the attackers.

The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights monitor confirmed the firing of missiles, adding that "Iranian elements" were stationed at two of the targeted bases.

The Observatory could not immediately say whether there were any casualties, nor who was responsible for the missile strikes.

The report came amid heightened tensions in Syria after Damascus and its ally Iran accused Israel on April 9 of conducting deadly strikes against a military base in the center of the country.

Several days later, on April 14, the United States, France and Britain carried out strikes against several of the Syrian regime's military positions, in response to a suspected chemical attack on the rebel stronghold of Douma, which caused dozens of deaths, according to rescue services.

"A new attack with missiles targeted military positions in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo," respectively in the centre and north of the country, SANA reported, citing a military source.

In the April 9 attack, at least 14 soldiers, including seven Iranians, were killed in the strike on a military base in central Homs province. – Rappler.com