'This is the day our family has been praying for – I am delighted to be on my way home to the United States,' says US pastor Andrew Brunson

Published 12:08 AM, October 13, 2018

WASHINGTON, USA – US pastor Andrew Brunson, freed after a two-year detention in Turkey that shook relations between the countries, said Friday, October 13, he was heading home soon.

"This is the day our family has been praying for – I am delighted to be on my way home to the United States," Brunson said in a statement.

The American Center for Law and Justice, a group that works on Christian legal cases and which represented Brunson, clarified that he was set to return but had not actually left Turkey.

"It's been an extremely difficult time for our family and we want to express our appreciation to the millions of people around the world who have faithfully prayed for this day," Brunson said.

He voiced gratitude to President Donald Trump, whose administration sanctioned two senior Turkish officials and slapped on additional tariffs over the case.

"My entire family thanks the president, the administration, and Congress for their unwavering support," Brunson said. – Rappler.com