For the first time Saudi Arabia acknowledges the manner of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Published 7:07 PM, November 15, 2018

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Five Saudi officials face the death penalty over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was drugged and dismembered inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, Riyadh's public prosecutor said Thursday, November 15.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and vocal dissident, died after being drugged by the 5 accused and then dismembered, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office said in the first Saudi acknowledgement of the manner of his killing.

The journalist's body parts were then handed over to an agent outside the consulate grounds, the spokesman said. – Rappler.com

