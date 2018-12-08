Government representatives, rebel spokesmen, and UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths say the talks are not aimed at finding a political solution to the conflict

Published 8:58 PM, December 08, 2018

RIMBO, Sweden – A Yemeni government official said Saturday, December 8, that Huthi rebels were "not serious" on finding common ground to end the devastating war, 3 days into UN-brokered talks in Sweden.

Nearly 4 years into a war that has pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of starvation, the Saudi-backed government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and Huthi rebels, linked to Riyadh's archrival Iran, are in the rural town of Rimbo for what UN officials expect will be a week of negotiations.

"Expectations stem from experience, and from experience I would say no, they are not serious," said Rana Ghanem, a member of the government delegation to the talks.

"But our hope ... is that this will help alleviate the tension, and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people," said Ghanem, the only woman in either delegation.

The last round of talks in 2016 broke down in Kuwait after more than 3 months of negotiations.

A plan to host the warring parties in Geneva collapsed in September after the rebels refused to leave the capital Sanaa, citing safety concerns.

Government representatives, rebel spokesmen and UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths have all said the talks are not aimed at finding a political solution to the conflict.

Both Yemeni parties have threatened to leave the talks if certain demands are not met.

Ghanem confirmed the two parties had not yet met face-to-face, with Griffiths and his team shuttling between the delegations.

'Informal' chats

The feuding sides had, however, been chatting "informally" in the halls, she said.

Among the issues under discussion are the country's failed economy, potential humanitarian corridors, a prisoner swap, the reopening of the defunct Sanaa international airport, and Hodeida, the rebel-held city at the heart of an ongoing government offensive.

The government has held firm to its demand that the Huthis evacuate the western governorate of Hodeida, home to a Red Sea port that is the entry point for 90 percent of food imports to impoverished Yemen, and hand the area over to security forces.

The rebels, however, refused that demand Friday, December 7.

A government proposal to turn Sanaa internatonal airport into a domestic airport was also rejected by the rebels Friday.

Sanaa airport has been largely shut for 3 years, during which the Saudi-led coalition took control of Yemen's sea and airspace.

The coalition accuses the rebels of smuggling arms from Iran through Hodeida and Sanaa airport. Tehran denies the charge.

The Huthis, northern tribesmen who hail from the minority Zaidi Shiite community, overran the capital and a string of ports in a territorial takeover in 2014.

Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened to bolster the Hadi government's standing, triggering what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.m– Rappler.com