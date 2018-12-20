Authorities say this is the first time a drone was used in smuggling illegal drugs

Published 8:36 PM, December 20, 2018

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait – Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a man who used a drone to smuggle in drugs from a neighboring country, the anti-narcotics department said Thursday, December 20.

It said the department had seized 4 kilograms (9 pounds) of amphetamine and one kilogram of hashish.

Kuwait's interior ministry posted a picture of the drone and the drugs on its Twitter handle.

The authorities have regularly reported drug seizures at the airport and border crossings, but this was the first time they say a drone was used.

Drones are sold in Kuwait but authorization is required from the interior ministry for their use.

Under Kuwaiti law, operating a drone without permission can result in a 3-year jail sentence or a 3,000-dinar ($10,000) fine. – Rappler.com