Published 3:35 PM, January 14, 2019

TEHRAN, Iran – A military cargo plane crashed near the Iranian capital Tehran with at least 10 people onboard, local media reported on Monday, January 14.

The Fars news agency, considered close to the military, said there were 16 people onboard and that only the flight engineer had survived.

"The plane was a cargo Boeing 707 that overshot the runway during its landing," Iran's aviation organisation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh told state broadcaster IRIB.

IRIB initially said there were 10 people onboard.

Conservative news agency Tasnim said it was a military cargo plane carrying meat from the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek.

IRIB said the plane hit a building after the pilot chose the wrong runway while trying to land at Fath airport in Alborz province, just east of Tehran.

It showed footage of burning wreckage in a wooded area. – Rappler.com