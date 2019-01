The plane bound for Kyrgzstan crashes near the Iranian capital of Tehran

Published 7:12 PM, January 14, 2019

TEHRAN, Iran – A military cargo plane that overshot a runway, crashed and caught fire in Iran killed 13 people, the army said Monday, January 14.

The plane was carrying meat from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan when it crashed near the capital Tehran, the army said in a statement, adding that "13 of the plane's personnel were killed." – Rappler.com

