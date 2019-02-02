Border units from the Turkish armed forces capture the ISIS suspects on Friday, February 1 in the Akcakale district of Sanliurfa in southeast Turkey

Published 5:09 PM, February 02, 2019

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Troops captured 4 Islamic State (ISIS) suspects in a Turkish town on the Syrian border while they were attempting to cross the frontier illegally, state-run Anadolu news agency reported Saturday, February 2.

Border units from the Turkish armed forces captured the suspects on Friday, February 1 in the Akcakale district of Sanliurfa in southeast Turkey, Anadolu said.

One of the suspects, identified as Feride Samur, was being sought with a red notice arrest warrant, it added.

ISIS jihadists are blamed in Turkey for a spate of terror attacks including a 2015 bombing on a peace rally in the capital Ankara's train station that claimed 100 lives.

Turkey has boosted security at its border crossings to prevent any infiltrations and allowed a US-led international coalition to launch air raids on the group's bases in Syria from its soil. – Rappler.com