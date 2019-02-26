'I have just received a piece of good news. Finally, it was possible for us to reach the Red Sea Mills,' says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Published 6:49 PM, February 26, 2019

GENEVA, Switzerland – The UN said Tuesday, February 26, it had reached a food aid warehouse on the frontlines in Yemen, holding enough supplies to feed millions of people, for the first time since September.

"I have just received a piece of good news. Finally, it was possible for us to reach the Red Sea Mills," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a pledging conference for Yemen in Geneva.

A spokesman for the World Food Programme told Agence France-Presse that it was an evaluation mission that had reached the warehouse near the western port city of Hodeida. – Rappler.com